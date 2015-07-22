Laura and Rico Ruffino have more room in their hearts than they do in their home.

The Orchard Park, N.Y. couple has adopted four girls left behind after their mother -- a longtime friend of Laura's -- died from brain cancer.

Single mom Elizabeth Diamond passed away this past April after initially getting diagnosed last summer. When she first learned about the stage four cancer, Laura said Diamond approached her:

She said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, I want you to take my girls,’ and I instantly said, ‘Okay.'"

The Ruffinos, who already have their own two kids, are now parents to Diamond's four kids, all girls between the ages of five and 12.

As you can imagine, the sudden growth of family comes at great expense and several logistical issues, ranging from space at the kitchen table to beds to the need for a new car.