Teen Driver Run Off the Road in Crazy Oklahoma Road Rage Incident Caught on Video

Don't believe road rage is a real problem on the highway? Watch this video.

Two teens were involved in a scary road rage incident caught on camera on Highway 62 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

We have all dealt with it before, the two-lane highway. It sucks when people don't know the rules of the road. The left lane is for passing, the right lane is for travel. Some people still don't know this and just drive casually in the left lane. This will infuriate the people behind you.

A rational person would just deal with it and wait for an opportunity to pass in the right lane. Apparently the person in this truck is not rational and decided to ram the car off the road. It was all caught on camera by a vehicle passing behind them. You can hear someone in that vehicle say, 'We're about to witness a murder.'

According to KJRH, the car was being driven by 18-year-old Noah Wilson with his girlfriend, 17-year-old Gracie Bottger, in the passenger seat. The video shows the truck following the teens very closely before ramming them, causing them to lose control of the car and smash into a guardrail.

“He just hit us and then didn't quit pushing us until we got into the grass,” said Wilson