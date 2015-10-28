North Texas Man Stabs Home Intruder With Pumpkin Carving Knife

You're spending a quiet night at home with your family, carving a pumpkin in anticipation of the upcoming Halloween night and suddenly, your home is invaded. What do you do?

One Arlington man used just what he had at his disposal: a pumpkin carving knife.

Scott Hackney was alerted to the intruder's presence by his dogs and found a strange man in his home rifling through his wife's purse Tuesday night. Seconds later, Hackney and the stranger were in a struggle together and Hackney stabbed the intruder in the back, called out for a neighbor to call 911 and held the invader there until police arrived.

Turns out the intruder had already stolen a car, fuel and had wrecked the stolen vehicle along I-20 before taking off on foot and ultimately breaking into Hackney's home.

Reuters has identified the suspect as Buford Boone. Boone has been charged with car theft and robbery.