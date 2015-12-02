Last weekend proved to be productive for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr, Texas cargo facility as officers seized almost $2 million in cocaine and marijuana from two separate shipments.

According to Fox 4, the first seizure happened on Saturday when officers suspected narcotics to be hidden among a shipment of cucumbers. Officers discovered 6,709 small packages of marijuana that weighed more than 2,600 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $525,000.