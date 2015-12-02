Cucumbers, Carrots, Cocaine and Weed – Just Another Saturday on the Texas-Mexico Border
Last weekend proved to be productive for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr, Texas cargo facility as officers seized almost $2 million in cocaine and marijuana from two separate shipments.
According to Fox 4, the first seizure happened on Saturday when officers suspected narcotics to be hidden among a shipment of cucumbers. Officers discovered 6,709 small packages of marijuana that weighed more than 2,600 pounds with an estimated street value of more than $525,000.
A few hours later, damn near 164 pounds of cocaine was discovered hidden in a shipment of carrots. The estimated street value of the bust was a whopping $1,258,000, bringing the total value of the two operations to $1,784,458 - seriously putting a damper on many people's holiday party plans.