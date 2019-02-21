Dallas Couple Arrested in Pot Bust on 287

Yes, another shocking Mary Jane Highway arrest.

Heather Lynn Vaughn and Ricardo Cabrera

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, February 20, just after 7 pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Loop 11. A search of the vehicle turned up 92.4 pounds of hydro marijuana and 19 grams of a "controlled substance", which was not redily identified in the press release.

The 30-year-old male driver, Ricardo Cabrera, and a 30-year-old female passenger, Heather L. Vaughn, were arrested taken to the Wichita County Detention Center. They are charged with possession of marijuana over fifty pounds under two thousand pounds and possession of a controlled substance over four grams / under four hundred grams.

As of Thursday morning, both Cabrera and Vaughn remained in the Wichita County Jail on $20,000 bond each.