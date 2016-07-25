Dallas Cowboys Bus Involved in Fatal Crash Killing Four People

A Dallas Cowboys bus was on its way to training camp and unfortunately had a wreck in Arizona this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys will be having their first training camp practice this Saturday in Oxnard, California. The bus, which usually transports owner Jerry Jones, was on its way to an event in Las Vegas.

On Sunday (7/24), the bus sadly struck a vehicle in Kingman, Arizona. Killing four people inside the hit car.

The sixteen-year Dallas Cowboys bus driver, Tyler Emery had this to say,“It’s a scary thing. I am sorry, I can’t talk about what happened. It’s a very unfortunate thing that happened.”