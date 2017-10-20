Dallas Cowboys Look To Bounce Back After the Bye Week With a Trip to San Francisco

The Cowboys need a win this Sunday. They have had two weeks to prepare and now is the time to get some W's in the record.

The San Franciso 49ers are one of those teams that many Cowboys fans consider a rival. They may not be in our division, but they sure have met in a lot of crucial playoff games throughout the years. The Cowboys have been to the NFC Championship game fourteen times in their history. Six of those games were against the 49ers and Dallas won four of them.

The Cowboys have actually faced them seven times in the playoffs altogether, which is the third most against a single opponent in Cowboys history. One of the Cowboys biggest offensive days ever was against the 49ers. October 12, 1980, the team put up fifty-nine points and that is tied for the most in team history.

The Cowboys have only tied six times in their history. One of them against the 49ers. November 27, 1969, the two teams each put up twenty-four points and couldn't get past that to secure a victory. So what would a victory Sunday mean for the Boys?

That would get them to a .500 record and get out of this losing streak. The team would be 3-3 and that would be the tenth time they have done that and the first time since 2013. We would have a winning record against NFC opponents, putting us at 3-2.

It would increase the Dallas Cowboys win streak in San Francisco to four games. Which would tie a previous record the Cowboys have in San Franciso. Also, after the bye the Cowboys are pretty good. Currently, the record stands at 19-9 and 11-7 on the road.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 Sunday afternoon and pregame will be starting at two.