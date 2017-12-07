Dallas Cowboys Say The Playoffs Start Now with a Match Up Against the Giants

Dak Prescott said in an interview this week the playoffs start now for the team. If they want a shot at them that means a victory against the Giants.

First things first in this game on Sunday, a lot of changes are being made. The game has been flexed out for Sunday. The Cowboys will now kickoff at noon instead of 3:25, so plan your Sunday accordingly. They will also be trying out a new uniform combination on Sunday and I can't wait to check it out.

Since we have already played the Giants this year, my Cowboys history facts are the same. Feel free to check it out if you want. My favorite is that the inaugural Cowboys year they only have one non-loss. A tie to the New York Giants. The Giants couldn't beat the 1960 Cowboys, who are considered one of the worst teams in NFL history.

What does a victory mean Sunday? We will sweep the Giants this season, which would be the twenty-first time in Cowboys history they have done that. Which is the most against any opponent for the Cowboys. Especially be nice since the 13-3 regular season record last year, two of those losses were against the Giants. It would be the first time the Cowboys have swept the Giants since 2014.

It would improve the Cowboys NFC East record to 4-1 and their overall NFC record to 6-4. It would also end a two-game losing streak for the Cowboys in New York. The Boys last won up there on November 23, 2014.

Once again, kickoff is at NOON on Sunday.