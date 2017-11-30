Dallas Cowboys Start Your NFL Week Out Against the Hated Redskins

It was not a pretty Thanksgiving for the Boys and this season has turned every game into a must win.

For the first time ever, this Cowboys Thursday Night Football game will be shown on a local channel here in Wichita Falls. I do not have the NFL Network so I am thankful it will be simulcast on KFDX . Time to check out this week's Cowboys facts about the game and it's an opponent the Cowboys know all too well.

The Cowboys have 69 (lol) wins against the Redskins, which is more than any other opponent in the NFL for the Cowboys. All my other facts are similar to the post I did earlier in the season when the Boys took on the Skins. Feel free to check it out to bone up on your Cowboys history.

We all know how important a win is on Thursday. It would also give Dallas 70 wins against the Redskins in their history. It would increase the Dallas win streak against the Redskins to four, which is the longest since the 2003-2004 seasons. This would also be the nineteenth time the Cowboys have swept the Redskins in a season and also do it in back to back seasons.

A win also improves their NFC East record to 3-1 and their NFC record to 5-4. Finally, the thing I want to see most is this losing streak come to an end. The Cowboys have lost three straight, including two at home.

The game is set for kickoff this Thursday night at 7:25. Pregame will start at 6:30 and you can listen to every Dallas Cowboys game on NewsTalk1290. As always, Go Cowboys!