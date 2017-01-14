Dallas Police Looking for Driver Who Intentionally Ran Man Over Killing Him [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Dallas police have arrested a 39-year-old woman who reportedly confessed to intentionally running over 36-year-old Sherron Berry, killing him.



Lakinta Crosby was arrested by Dallas police after receiving a tip that led them to Crosby's SUV that was used in the murder. Crosby was at the home where the SUV was found and surrendered to officers. Crosby admitted to striking and killing Berry, who was originally identified as a 25-year-old, after a domestic dispute.

Crosby has been charged with murder and is being held in Dallas County jail on a $100,000 bond.

____________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL POST: The incident happened just after noon on Saturday at the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Dallas. Surveillance video shows the white SUV waiting in the median lane of the street while the unnamed man walks down the street. The SUV makes a U-turn and slowly follows the man. The SUV pulls into the sidewalk and speeds towards the man who runs off, just out of view of the video. Just behind the building that blocks the camera's view, the SUV struck and ran over the man, killing him.

NBCDFW reports that the 25-year-old man was transported to Baylor University Medical Center where died of his injuries.