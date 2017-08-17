Dallas Stars Named Best Fan Experience for Dallas Sports Teams

Watching a Stars game in person is way better than watching it on TV. The rankings for the other sports honestly shocked me.

J.D. Power just released their overall fan experience ranking for 2017. Seven factors go into their rankings. Seating area and game experience; security and ushers; leaving the game; arriving at the game; food and beverage; ticket purchase; and souvenirs and merchandise. The Stars took the best score in Dallas with 806 out of 1,000.

If you had to guess who number two was, you would probably be wrong. The forgotten team (in my opinion) FC Dallas got a ranking of 792. The rankings only get closer from here. The Texas Rangers barely edged out the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 788 compared to the Mavs 787.

Most surprising is probably the Dallas Cowboys coming in last with 784. The billion dollar venue is not the best fan experience. Probably because the cost of everything in that stadium is way more expensive compared to everyone else.

I'm just confused as to how the Mavericks were so behind the Stars. The Stars won by 18 points and they play in the same exact venue. The only difference I see in those teams is the price of tickets for games. Everything else should be the same, right? Maybe I'm just overthinking this.