The NFL is embroiled in a controversy over kneeling during the national anthem , but don't let that detract you from some of the good players can do.

That's something to keep in mind as you watch this. Earlier this week, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated the check from his first game to three employees who work in the team's cafeteria. The women who got the money were hit especially hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Watson earned a little bit more than $27,000 per game and the NFL reports he split the money up three ways for the women.

Watson's act of generosity brings charity full circle, since he lived in a house biult by Habitat for Humanity .