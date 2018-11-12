Dez Bryant Could Return To Saints In 2019

Could Dez Bryant return to the New Orleans Saints in 2019?

After signing a one-year deal, and then suffering a season-ending injury, many speculated that it was possible that Bryant would sign elsewhere next year, having never suited up for the Saints.

That may still very well be the case, but don't be so sure, however.

A 3-time Pro Bowler, Bryant signed with the Saints last week, just a couple of days before suffering a torn achilles tendon last Friday.

Bryant, who turned 30-years old earlier this month, has still not played a down for another NFL team, after playing the previous 8 years for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Bryant, who hasn't eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2014, caught 69 passes for 838 yards and 6 touchdowns for Dallas last season.

In 8 career seasons, all with the Cowboys, Bryant has compiled 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.