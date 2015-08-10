Dog Saves Blind Owner After House Catches Fire

This dog is showing us once again why pooches are known as man's best friend.

Yolanda, a service dog in Philadelphia, called 911 on a special phone last week after a fire broke out in her owner's home.

Firefighters quickly responded and put out the fire while the woman, who is in her 60s, went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Yolanda was taken care of, too. The Red Paw Emergency Relief Team made sure to give her food, toys, treats and other essentials