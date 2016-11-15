Law-Abiding Dog Patiently Waits for Crosswalk Light

Fetching the newspaper or catching a Frisbee is way too easy for this dog.

Video of this pooch in Russia is going viral because he waits until he gets the green light to cross the street. He obeys the rules of the road, even as a human violates it by walking across the street when the light is red.

So, yeah, not only do dogs walk along the streets of Russia like humans, they actually do it better. Score one for the animal kingdom.

You get the feeling this pup knows better than to drink from the toilet, sniff other dogs' butts or lick up its own vomit. He's got manners down pat. Heck, he probably doesn't even stick his head out the window when in the car because he knows it's much safer to remain sitting with his seat belt on in case of an accident.