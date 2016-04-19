Donald Trump Mistakenly References ‘7/11′ Terror Attacks
Whatever Donald Trump says makes headlines. That's not about to change after this snafu.
The frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination spoke at a rally Monday in upstate New York where he discussed the September 11 terror attacks -- only to refer to the day as "7/11."
It's very close to my heart because I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen down on 7/11, down at the World Trade Center, right after it came down, and I saw the greatest people I've ever seen in action. I saw the bravest people I've ever seen, including the construction workers, including every person down there."
As you may expect, his mixup caught fire online:
However, that wasn't the only mistake Trump made during his speech. After he was introduced by Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, Trump referred to him as a coach "who won championships" in New York, even though he never did while coaching the Jets.