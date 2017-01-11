Watch Live: President-Elect Donald Trump’s First Press Conference in Six Months

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference for the first time in six months today (Jan. 11), which will begin at 11 AM ET live from Trump Tower in New York City.

Yesterday (Jan. 10), a breaking CNN report alleged that intelligence chiefs advised both President-elect Trump and President Obama last week of Russia's attempt to potentially blackmail the President-elect with "compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump." Hours later, Trump responded on Twitter: "FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!"

At the same time last night, President Barack Obama gave his farewell address live from his hometown of Chicago.

The 2017 Presidential Inauguration will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, January 20.