DPS Seizes Nearly 500 Pounds of Pot

Texas DPS officers seized 484 pounds of marijuana Sunday during a traffic stop in Oldham County. At approximately 11:21 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Ford E-350 RV traveling east on I-40 near Vega. A DPS canine arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper discovered 13 large duffel bags of vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana hidden inside the RV.

Image credit: Texas DPS

The driver, Skylar Walker, 28, of Walsenburg, Colorado, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Walker was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail. As of Thursday afternoon, Walker had been released from jail. DEA Special Agents and DPS Special Agents assisted with the case and DEA adopted the case. The drugs allegedly were being transported from Newark, California to Dallas.