DPS, Wichita County K-9 Uncover Another Marijuana Haul

The Mary Jane Highway delivereth, and law enforcement taketh away.

Again.

At approximately 9:55 am on Saturday, May 12, a Texas DPS trooper stopped a 2016 Penske rental truck on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park for a traffic violation. The DPS trooper, assisted by a Wichita County Sheriff K-9 unit, discovered numerous packages of marijuana hidden among some building products.

That was clever, but not clever enough.

The driver, identified as Jose Jamido Gonzalez, 51, of Franktown, Colorado and the passenger, identified as John Thomas Macaluso, 45, of Bennett, Colorado, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Both were transported and booked into the Wichita County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Florida City, Florida. The pair has since bonded out of jail.