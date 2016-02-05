El Paso Elementary School Teacher Wanted For Drug Trafficking

Officials are searching for a former El Paso elementary school teacher they say has ties to the Mexican drug cartel.

According to a federal grand jury indictment, Monica Velasco, a former Thomas Manor Elementary School teacher, has connections to the Velasco Criminal Enterprise. Officials say VCE was run by the teacher's brothers, who were arrested in September.

Officials say the VCE has resources in Mexico, Texas, Nevada, North and South Carolina.

KVIA reported Velasco is accused of money laundering, conspiracy to kidnap in a foreign country and conspiring to possess a controlled substance with an intent to distribute about 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said Velasco lived with her sister and her sister’s children in a home on El Paso’s West Side and that she was leading a double life. They said she fled after her brothers were arrested.

Anyone with information regarding Velasco's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshal's office 915-534-6779.