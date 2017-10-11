Drunk Man Sets Himself on Fire After Cowboys Loss

This guy is feeling the burn.

A 27-year-old man in Vero Beach, Fla. had to be rushed to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns because he set himself on fire when he lost a bet when the Packers beat the Cowboys last Sunday.

The man and his wife had reportedly agreed to burn the losing team's jersey. The wife was cheering for the Packers, so when Green Bay won, her hubby, being the honorable man he is, went outside to set his jersey up in flames. The only problem was he was drunk so he decided to put the jersey on while it was on fire. Yeah, not smart.

"Skin was hanging off his arm and back," said a witness. Indeed, the man endured burns on his right arm, right hand and back.

Somewhere, there's a joke about putting out the flames by rolling him in an American flag, but considering how tense a subject the flag and the NFL is these days, we'll pass.