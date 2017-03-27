Elevator Abruptly Switches Direction, Sends Shoppers Tumbling

What goes up must come down, right?

An escalator at a mall in China reversed direction without warning and began going down. Eighteen people were hurt.

It's unclear why it happened, although, according to the South China Morning Post , "The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said a damaged driving chain may have been the cause of the incident." There's also talk the brakes did not properly work.

Two men who work for Otis Elevator Company were arrested following the incident for perverting the course of justice, accused of tinkering with the elevator . Otis is continuing to investigate the matter.

It's a scary sight and is just more bad PR for the mall industry. Why go shopping in a store when this can happen when you can just buy what you need online where the worst thing you may have to endure is a slow Internet connection.