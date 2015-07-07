Facebook Is Building A New Data Center in Ft. Worth
In a post on Facebook this afternoon, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is setting up a new data center in Ft. Worth, TX. The new data center will run on 100% renewable energy and it will actually add 200 megawatts of new wind energy to the Texas power grid.
The complete text of Zuckerberg's post says,
We just announced that our fifth data center will be built in Fort Worth, Texas.
Our data centers power Facebook and will help connect billions of people around the world in the coming years.
Fort Worth will be one of the most advanced and energy efficient data centers in the world. It will use 100% renewable energy and it will actually add 200 megawatts of new wind energy to the Texas power grid. It will be built using hardware designed and developed through the Open Compute Project.
This is just one example of new technologies we’re building to create internet services at planetary scale. We’re grateful to the Fort Worth community for helping to make the world more open and connected, and we’re glad to be a part of that community.