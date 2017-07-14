Flight Attendant Caught Pouring Unused Champagne Back Into Bottle

Maybe think twice the next time you order a drink during a flight.

A passenger aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Barcelona posted a video of a flight attendant pouring champagne that no one drank back from a glass into the bottle.

Yikes! As if airlines haven't already endured a bad enough 2017, what with the reports of getting physical with passengers (on planes and in airports) and ordering kids to sit on their parents' laps.

"The video was shot before take-off, after the welcome drinks were taken away," the passenger told Huffington Post. “What happened next with the bottle I do not know. I noticed the incident after the flight when I watched the video. I guess that these were unused glasses that remained."

The matter has certainly sparked a heck of a conversation, too.