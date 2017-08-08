I was born and raised in Texas. I've lived here my entire life. I've been around firearms all my life. There wasn't a single home of a relative or family friends that I've ever been in that did not have a firearm around. I cannot imagine life without the security that comes with knowing that I am armed and can adequately defend my family, my friends, my neighbors and my self should the need arise. And I will defend our right to keep and bear arms to the grave. There are protocols in place to transport firearms and ammunition on a flight. But New York apparently has no respect for your constitutionally protected right and could give a good damn less about TSA regulations. John Stossel explains in this report from Reason.