Former Oklahoma Coach Agrees to Become Head Coach of New XFL Dallas Team

Haven't heard any news about the XFL in a while, this will get the Sooners fans excited.

Back in December, we found the XFL would be coming back and Dallas would be getting a franchise this time. The team has not picked a name yet, but we do know they will be playing in the new Globe Life Park in Arlington that is home to the Texas Rangers. Ever since that news came out, the XFL has been pretty quiet.

Until this week, the XFL announced the new head coach and general manager of their Dallas franchise will be former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops. Bob left the University of Oklahoma in 2017 and hasn't coached since. Stoops has this to say on his return to coaching in the XFL. “It’ll be fun. It’s a different time of year. I’ve been limited in some of the stuff today this time of year anyway. You can only do so much golf in this period,” Stoops said.

The XFL will be kicking off their ten game season in February of 2020. Stoops is looking forward to the future of the XFL. “It’ll be challenging for sure. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t do it,” Stoops told KWTV. “And if it’s not fun I won’t do it. But I respect the guys running things. But this is ‘real football.’ If it was something goofy or have those old goofy names, I wouldn’t be associated with it.”