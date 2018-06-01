Fort Worth Judge Detains 13-Year-Old Girl in Teen’s Slaying

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ordered a 13-year-old girl to be detained as she awaits trial in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl.

The Star-Telegram reports that State District Judge Timothy Menikos decided at the Tarrant County juvenile court Thursday to hold the teen in custody.

Fort Worth Police spokesman Bradley Perez says the juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday. He says a verbal altercation early Tuesday morning at a Fort Worth apartment complex led to the death of 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Lightfoot was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Fort Worth hospital from stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Lightfoot's mother, Anntoinette Carter, says the two girls were on-and-off friends.