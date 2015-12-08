UPDATE 12/8/2015

Retired Lt. Col Ralph Peters was suspended by Fox News Corp on Tuesday over remarks made on Monday during a Fox Business Channel broadcast with host Stuart Varney (video below). Fox News host Stacy Dash was also suspended for remarks she made:

Dash took to her Twitter account shortly after the suspension was announced:

Stacy Dash / Twitter

Fox senior vice president Bill Shine told CNN (as reported by USA Today) regarding the suspensions and hosts remarks:

"Earlier today, Fox contributors Lt. Col. Ralph Peters and Stacey Dash made comments on different programs that were completely inappropriate and unacceptable for our air...Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel do not condone the use of such language, and have suspended both Peters and Dash for two weeks."

Peters told his Twitter followers 'not to worry' and said he would be back.

Original Story 12/7/15

WARNING! Language alert! NSFW!

President Obama has proven that he's really good at two things: selling guns and making people mad as hell.

Lt. Col Ralph Peters is a retired Army officer, novelist and frequent commentator on Fox News and Fox Business Channel. Today he appeared on the latter with host Stuart Varney. Varney asked for his feelings on the President's speech in the wake of the jihadist attack in San Bernadino, CA. Lt. Col Peters' reaction was angry, to say the least. He called Obama a....well, see for yourself. And again, I warn you, this is NSFW! It get's vulgar in a hurry.