Santa Claus isn't the only one who gets free snacks while making his rounds during the holidays.

A family in Alpharetta, Ga. decided to express its gratitude to all the deliverymen and woman hauling packages this Christmas, so it put up a sign saying, "Free drinks and snacks for all delivery drivers! UPS, USPS, and FEDEX AND AMAZON – We appreciate you. Thank you for getting Christmas to us on time!"

UPS driver Jeremy Dixon said it was quite the surprise. "It sure did make my day seeing that," he said.