A fire devastated the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota early Tuesday morning, leaving the location a smoldering wreck.

It's unknown exactly what time the blaze started or what caused it, but the department received the call after midnight. According to reports , firefighters did not enter the burning structure, but instead attempted to "surround and drown" the fire from the outside.

The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department posted photos (see above) of the overnight blaze on their Facebook page. You can see video of the Full Throttle Saloon fire in the video below.

Full Throttle Saloon Fire More video from this morning's devastating fire at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis. http://www.blackhillsfox.com/home/headlines/Fire-ravages-Full-Throttle-Saloon-325603331.html Posted by Black Hills FOX News on Tuesday, September 8, 2015

A public Facebook page for fans of the popular bar was overwhelmed with sadness over the fire. Many people offered their thoughts and prayers for the Full Throttle Saloon family.

"Such sad sad news," wrote one Facebook commenter. "I am in complete shock...our hearts break for Mike and Angie and the whole Full Throttle Family."

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.