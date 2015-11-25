Fun Thanksgiving Facts and Figures to Blow Your Mind

Yup, Thanksgiving is here. You know the drill -- travel, see family, eat turkey, sleep it off.

But there is so much more to this day than you might realize.

In this enlightening video from the Weather Channel, we get to learn about Thanksgiving via some interesting data.

For instance, we all know the first Thanksgiving was in 1621, but did you know that it was a three-day festival (imagine having your relatives around for Three. Whole. Days.) and was only first celebrated across the country in 1789?

That's just the beginning of the facts, too. If you're thinking of hitting the road to go back home on Sunday, you'd be advised not to start your journey at 10 a.m. because you'll have some serious competition from the other 47 million people who will also be in transit.