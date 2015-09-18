Well, here’s something you don’t see every day.

Cynthia Brown, a senior kicker on the Wilson High School football team, in Portsmouth, Va., threw a 52-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt in a recent game against Deep Creek.

The team was trailing 14-0, so the coach called the play in the hopes of getting the team going.

Kevin Whitfield, who hauled in the catch and made a dazzling run to scamper into the end zone, made sure to give Brown credit, saying, “She made me look good.”

Brown, meanwhile, was in awe of the play, saying, “It’s amazing.”

Unfortunately, the pass didn't spark a comeback. Wilson failed to score again, en route to a 14-6 loss.

Brown joins a small fraternity sorority of girls who've thrown touchdowns in a high school game. Back in 2005, a 15-year-old California girl threw three TDs after coming off the bench to replace the injured starter.

Still, Brown is believed to be the first girl to throw a touchdown in Virginia history. At 52 yards, it may also be the longest in the country, although it's hard to verify.

Brown’s days on the football field may be numbered. She’s headed to Radford University next fall on a soccer scholarship.

You can see the play that made Brown a star below: