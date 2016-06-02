The Cincinnati Zoo's decision to kill a gorilla after a child fell into its enclosure has sparked a massive nationwide debate.

There's a camp who feels the zoo did what was necessary to guarantee the safety of the child, but there's also the side that feels the boy's parents are totally at fault and are accountable for the animal's death.

That's what makes this video that has surfaced in the wake of the controversy so interesting.

This is a 1996 news report about how a gorilla actually raced to the aid of a three-year-old boy who fell into the creature's enclosure at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo. Six other gorillas were there when the boy fell and they were described as "far from tame, unpredictable and, at times, violent by nature," but it was a female named Binti Jua that came to the boy's side, preventing injury or death.

It's an interesting piece to watch in light of the current story, especially because it highlights the fact one gorilla was so maternal in the face of other potentially violent animals.

Does this change the way you view what happened at the Cincinnati Zoo?