Gov. Abbott Touring the State and Delivering Good News

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the North San Antonio Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon in San Antonio on Friday as part of his State of the State tour. The Governor discussed his commitment to reining in property tax growth and fostering a friendly business climate in Texas. He also spoke on the need to prioritize school finance reform and implement strategies to improve student outcomes throughout the state.

Image Credit: Office of the Governor of Texas

“What I have discussed today just scratches the surface of what we will accomplish this session,” said Governor Abbott. “No doubt, we are advancing a bold agenda that can transform the state of Texas. I’m grateful to business leaders like you for being a part of this transformation by charting a new path for the Texas economy. By prioritizing both school finance and property tax reform, we will usher in a new era of prosperity for Texas."

This is Governor Abbott's second stop on his State of the State tour throughout Texas. He previously visited the Richardson Chamber of Commerce and will visit Houston next week. Governor Abbott, a native of Wichita Falls, is in his second term as governor of the Lone Star State.

While the property tax debate is a frequent topic in Austin, little in the way of progress has been made by the legislature. A February 2018 article from WalletHub ranks Texas 46th out of 50 states in terms of property tax rates. The effective property tax rate in Texas at that time was 1.86%. It is, however, important to note that Texas is one of only seven states that pay no state income tax.