Gunfire Erupts on Final Day of SXSW 2016 [VIDEO]

Gunshots rang out on the final day of the South By Southwest (SXSW) music, film and interactive festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday morning (March 20).

Details are scarce, but according to KXAN.com , a person was taken into custody when he allegedly fired a gun up in the air on the 6th Ave and Trinity St. intersection in Austin, Texas. Police recovered the gun near the Old School Bar & Grill, where Austin-based rock group Hour Band was playing a free SXSW show.

In the video above, filmed by a festival-goer, you can see a mob of young people are gathering outside of a venue before you hear the shots. When the gunfire erupts, the crowd scatters and police come through to restore order. Later in the clip, it appears that officers were attending to someone on the ground. There's no official word if that was the alleged shooter they were subduing.

This news comes one day after a Friday night (March 18) concert at Austin Music Hall featuring Erykah Badu was evacuated after nearly 150 people rushed the doors past security, and a gun was reportedly found. No suspect was arrested at that event, and no shots were fired.

Overall, outside of a few hiccups, the SXSW music festival was largely a peaceful event. We are glad that no one was seriously injured in any of those incidents.

