Hand Dryers in Public Bathrooms Are Spraying You With #2

If this doesn't gross you out nothing will. The toilet may not be the only filthy thing in the public restroom. Turns out, the so-called eco-friendly hand dryers are fecal matter blowing machines.

Citing an environmental journal , Newsweek reports that some very tiny bits of fecal matter become airborne when you flush. The hand dryers are sucking up the filth filled air in the bathroom, you stick your wet hands under the dryer and voila! Your hands have been blasted with the very germs you just tried to wash off.

If you own a business, be a more proactive proprietor and ditch the fecal fans for good, old-fashioned paper towels will do.