Harrison Ford Talks ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ While Dressed as a Hot Dog

Harrison Ford appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk publicly for the first time about breaking his ankle on the set of Star Wars, crashing his plane and how Star Wars: The Force Awakens is an “incredible” movie. Oh, we should also mention he did all this while dressed up as a hot dog.

Ford committed to his full-body Halloween costume for his Kimmel visit, which technically was a dog in a hot dog costume; a hot dog if you will. But, Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time getting to what everyone really wanted to talk about: Star Wars. Unfortunately there wasn’t much to talk about as far as Harrison Ford was concerned. “What is there to say?”

“Have they told you don’t say anything?” Kimmel asked, to which Ford responded and emphatic, “YES.”

“And why would you want to say anything?,” Ford added. “I want the audience to experience it. I don’t want them to hear it from me.”

Undeterred, Kimmel pressed on. He asked why Luke Skywalker wasn’t on the film’s poster to no avail (“There was a very good reason. I can’t tell you.”), but eventually Ford did have this to say:

I can tell you this: It’s really, really good. Trust me. It’s really good. The new cast, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac are phenomenal. J.J. [Abrams] has made an incredible movie. You will not be disappointed. At all.

“Trust me” says the man in the hot dog costume.

One final Star Wars: The Force Awakens tidbit, which we’ll allow you to scrutinize and overthink to your heart’s content. Ford talked about asking George Lucas to have the writers kill off Han Solo in Return of the Jedi. Explaining his decision, he said, “I thought it would be good if the character sacrificed himself in some noble way.”