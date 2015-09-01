Here’s How You Can Help Family of Slain Abilene Police Officer [VIDEO]

The Abilene area is saddened and shocked by the news of the homicide of Abilene Police Officer Don Allen.

While law enforcement is aggressively investigating this death, Abilene Police Chief Stan Stanridge has asked the community to help the family of Officer Don Allen.

Dealing with the death of a loved one has an obvious emotional toll, but it can also have an extreme financial toll as well.

While I'm sure the family is in tremendous grief, we can all take some of the stress away by donating to the account set up at First Financial Bank.

The account number is 0111014872.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up by the Abilene Police Officers Association to help with final expenses.

Office Allen was murdered in his home on Monday, August 31st. He came to Abilene Police Department from Cisco.

Office Allen was a graduate of Clyde High School.

He was recently engaged to be married and is survived by his fiance, parents, two brothers and a sister.

Parents should not have to bury their children, and this family certainly needs our love and prayers during this time. -Chief Stan Stanridge

Funeral Info

Visitation will be held at Beltway Park Baptist Church on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The funeral will be at Beltway at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with graveside services in Clyde.