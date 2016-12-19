Here's something that may make you lose your appetite.

Canada's Global News Calgary did a segment about a holiday artichoke dip that turned out to be more vile than any holiday artichoke dip ever should.

It's a last-minute addition to the year's best TV news bloopers and will leave a bad test in your mouth -- without even having to take a bite.

The recipe didn't go according to plan (duh) and the result was a vinegar-tasting holiday culinary mess. You think you're gonna have trouble putting on that smile while your taste buds go on strike as you attempt to eat Great Aunt Myrtle's fruitcake this holiday? Watch this and just remember how much worse it could really be.