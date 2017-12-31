The Houston Police department has arrested an intoxicated man who was found with a small arsenal on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency.

According to Click2Houston , police responding to a call at the Hyatt Regency early Sunday morning found the man intoxicated and trespassing. Calling in backup, the officers found ammunition all around the man's room on the top floor of the hotel. Searching the room, officers found a handgun, a shotgun, and an AR-15.

The Hyatt Regency Houston, which is hosting at New Year's Eve celebration tonight with a 50,000 balloon drop, issued a statement,

The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and consistent with the hotel’s prepared security plans, heightened measures are in place on New Year’s Eve. We are fully cooperating with authorities on an investigation, and further questions should be directed to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a gun and trespassing. Police are waiting to question him until he sobers up.