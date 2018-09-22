How Expensive is a Date in Texas Compared to the Rest of the Country?
Do you think the average cost of a date in the Lonestar State is cheaper or more expensive than the rest of the country?
With restaurants raising prices and the cost of movie tickets on a constant climb, its getting expensive to date these days. The website 24/7 Wall St. compiled the average cost of a date consisting of dinner for two, a liter of wine, and two movie tickets, coming up with a national average just breaking the hundred dollar mark with $102.32.
As for Texans, they're holding close to the national average, not making it too much of a hit to the wallet to have a nice night out with a special someone. Just be glad you're not having to impress someone on a date in New York or Hawaii.
The Average Cost of a Date per State, from Highest to Lowest:
|State
|Avg. Date Cost
|New York
|$297.27
|New Jersey
|$259.60
|Hawaii
|$239.95
|Connecticut
|$230.34
|California
|$226.35
|Massachusetts
|$217.51
|Maryland
|$209.33
|Washington
|$195.00
|Pennsylvania
|$193.94
|New Hampshire
|$184.60
|Rhode Island
|$164.57
|Illinois
|$157.96
|Maine
|$157.02
|Vermont
|$153.52
|Virginia
|$140.85
|Delaware
|$134.27
|Florida
|$128.82
|Georgia
|$121.12
|Oregon
|$119.79
|Nevada
|$119.19
|Michigan
|$112.90
|Texas
|$110.99
|Minnesota
|$109.81
|Colorado
|$109.12
|Arizona
|$106.36
|Utah
|$98.28
|West Virginia
|$96.84
|Indiana
|$96.54
|Alaska
|$95.60
|Tennessee
|$92.38
|Idaho
|$90.94
|North Carolina
|$88.53
|Alabama
|$87.93
|New Mexico
|$86.51
|Louisiana
|$86.15
|South Carolina
|$84.92
|Kentucky
|$81.76
|Ohio
|$80.41
|Wisconsin
|$73.21
|Missouri
|$71.08
|Mississippi
|$68.29
|Oklahoma
|$63.65
|Arkansas
|$59.01
|Montana
|$55.57
|Kansas
|$54.76
|Wyoming
|$52.10
|Iowa
|$50.90
|Nebraska
|$48.91
|North Dakota
|$42.43
|South Dakota
|$38.27