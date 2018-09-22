Do you think the average cost of a date in the Lonestar State is cheaper or more expensive than the rest of the country?

With restaurants raising prices and the cost of movie tickets on a constant climb, its getting expensive to date these days. The website 24/7 Wall St. compiled the average cost of a date consisting of dinner for two, a liter of wine, and two movie tickets, coming up with a national average just breaking the hundred dollar mark with $102.32.

As for Texans, they're holding close to the national average, not making it too much of a hit to the wallet to have a nice night out with a special someone. Just be glad you're not having to impress someone on a date in New York or Hawaii.

The Average Cost of a Date per State, from Highest to Lowest: