How Expensive is a Date in Texas Compared to the Rest of the Country?

Vitalii Gubin

Do you think the average cost of a date in the Lonestar State is cheaper or more expensive than the rest of the country?

With restaurants raising prices and the cost of movie tickets on a constant climb, its getting expensive to date these days. The website 24/7 Wall St. compiled the average cost of a date consisting of dinner for two, a liter of wine, and two movie tickets, coming up with a national average just breaking the hundred dollar mark with $102.32.

As for Texans, they're holding close to the national average, not making it too much of a hit to the wallet to have a nice night out with a special someone. Just be glad you're not having to impress someone on a date in New York or Hawaii.

The Average Cost of a Date per State, from Highest to Lowest:

State Avg. Date Cost
New York $297.27
New Jersey $259.60
Hawaii $239.95
Connecticut $230.34
California $226.35
Massachusetts $217.51
Maryland $209.33
Washington $195.00
Pennsylvania $193.94
New Hampshire $184.60
Rhode Island $164.57
Illinois $157.96
Maine $157.02
Vermont $153.52
Virginia $140.85
Delaware $134.27
Florida $128.82
Georgia $121.12
Oregon $119.79
Nevada $119.19
Michigan $112.90
Texas $110.99
Minnesota $109.81
Colorado $109.12
Arizona $106.36
Utah $98.28
West Virginia $96.84
Indiana $96.54
Alaska $95.60
Tennessee $92.38
Idaho $90.94
North Carolina $88.53
Alabama $87.93
New Mexico $86.51
Louisiana $86.15
South Carolina $84.92
Kentucky $81.76
Ohio $80.41
Wisconsin $73.21
Missouri $71.08
Mississippi $68.29
Oklahoma $63.65
Arkansas $59.01
Montana $55.57
Kansas $54.76
Wyoming $52.10
Iowa $50.90
Nebraska $48.91
North Dakota $42.43
South Dakota $38.27
92.9 NIN Source: How Expensive is a Date in Texas Compared to the Rest of the Country?
Categories: Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top