Nothing says delicious like ice cream, milk, syrup and meth.

I haven't been to an In-N-Out burger yet. I know some just opened in Dallas, but I have been told they don't compare to the ones in California. I will admit, judging just by photos, those burgers and fries do look delicious.

As with any good burger place, they always have to have milkshakes. Well, one guy was in for more than he bargained for when he ordered a milkshake at the In-N-Out Burger in Downey, California.

According to Fred Maldonado, when he ordered a milkshake at In-N-Out Burger, he was handed a cup. Allegedly at the bottom of the cup was a napkin and two blue capsules. When he went to return the 'milkshake', he was given a certificate for a free burger. Turns out after later testing of the capsules, it was in fact methamphetamine. The meth milkshake caused Maldonado “nausea and severe mental distress,” which is stated in the lawsuit.

“At In-N-Out Burger, we have always served the freshest, highest quality burgers, fries, and drinks and customer safety is one of our highest priorities. We will vigorously defend these baseless claims. Due to the fact that this matter involves ongoing litigation, we will unfortunately not be able to comment any further,” said In-N-Out Burger executive vice president Arnie Wensinger.

I would say if this was actually in the bottom of his cup, he has a case. Unfortunately with some of these cases people will throw something like this in there themselves and then sue the company. We will see what happens.