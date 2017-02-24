Woman Bewildered When Her iPhone 7 Plus Spontaneously Burns

Call it an iPhone 7-alarm fire.

Brianna Olivas was completely freaked out recently when her iPhone 7 Plus exploded and began smoking. Her boyfriend grabbed his phone and recorded the strange scene (note the NSFW language):

It's not a total shock the phone went up in smoke. Olivas says it wouldn't turn on the day before, so clearly something was wrong. When she took it to the Apple store, employees looked at it and found nothing wrong. Things seemed to running fine until the next day when it started burning up.

Apple is looking into the matter and says succinctly, "We are in touch with the customer and looking into it."