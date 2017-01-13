Is Sean McVay, 30, Too Young to Be an NFL Head Coach? [POLL]

The Los Angeles Rams have redefined the term "youth movement" with their choice for head coach.

The team has hired Sean McVay, who's all of 30 years young, as head coach. In all fairness, he will be 31 on January 24.

McVay comes to the City of Angels from the nation's capital, where he was offensive coordinator for the Redskins. He will enter the record books as the youngest head coach in NFL history in the modern era, eclipsing Lane Kiffin, who was 31 when the Raiders hired him in 2007 (Art "Pappy" Lewis was 27 when the Browns hired him in 1938). An omen for McVay, perhaps -- Kiffin didn't even last two seasons before getting canned.

Getty Images

Heck, look at the above picture of McVay. It was taken in 2011 when he was 24 and looks more like a yearbook photo and he was voted "Most Likely to Keep Smiling." You can almost see where he applied the Clearasil to keep the acne at bay. Thirty is young, but apparently not too young to call the shots for an NFL team. He's too young to be president, but being commander-in-chief is not nearly as demanding a job (although some may dispute that) when you consider how rabid football fans can be.