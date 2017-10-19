Jeremy Lin Is the Next NBA Star to Go Down With a Brutal Injury

First, it was Gordon Hayward. Now, it's Jeremy Lin.

The freshly-tipped off NBA season may still have that new car smell, but it stinks for some high-profile players.

On Wednesday night, Brooklyn's Jeremy Lin, 29, went down with a knee injury late in the team's season-opening loss to Indiana as he drove to the basket. He knew right away something was wrong, saying, "I'm done."

And he is indeed done: he'll be out for the entire season.

After the game, Lin tried to remain optimistic with a post on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, Gordon Hayward broke his ankle in what may be one of the most gruesome injuries you'll ever see.