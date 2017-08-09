Jogger Violently Tosses Woman In Front of Oncoming Bus

This guy is really on the run now.

A jogger in London is a wanted man after surveillance video captured him shoving a woman in his path into the road, just as a bus drove by.

The incident occurred May 5 on the city's Putney Bridge.

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle," says one police official.

While the woman, 33, did suffer minor injuries, she tried to speak to the jogger who returned to the scene, only to have him ignore her.