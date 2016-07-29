Florida Man Arrested and Strip Searched For Eating Doughnuts in His Car

Mitch Hedberg once said, "I just can't imagine a scenario where I would have to prove that I bought a doughnut." He can now rest in peace knowing that there was a reason to bring ink and paper into this transaction. A doughnut receipt may have been just the documentation necessary for this situation.

We all know that Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be pretty addictive. Still, there is nothing illegal about them. What should have been a standard traffic stop resulted in a 64-year-old Florida man being thrown into jail for possession of methamphetamines. Unfortunately for the man, the substance in question was a far cry from being any sort of drug.

Daniel Frederick Rushing had just eaten a Krispy Kreme doughnut before being pulled over for speeding in Orlando in December. He had just dropped off a neighbor at the hospital for a chemotherapy session and was on the way to pick another friend up from a shift at work at 7-11. When the officer came to write the ticket, he noticed something out of place.

According to the police report , the officer noticed a "rock like substance" on the floor of the car. Although Rushing told the cop that it was just glaze from the doughnut, the officer had a much different opinion. The report states, "I recognized, through my eleven years of training and experience as a law enforcement officer, the substance to be some sort of narcotic."

Two separate field tests were done and and both tested positive for the presence of amphetamines. "I kept telling them, 'That's … glaze from a doughnut. … They tried to say it was crack cocaine at first, then they said, 'No, it's meth, crystal meth," Rushing told reporters.

Rushing was taken into county jail where he was then strip searched. The 'rock like substance' was sent to a lab for testing where it revealed that it was in fact just doughnut glaze. No official word from the police has been issued for why the field tests were wrong. Rushing has hired a lawyer and is pursuing legal action against the city for damages.

We all make mistakes sometimes, but you wouldn't think a police officer would make such a big mistake when it comes to doughnuts.