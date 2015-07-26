Kyle Busch Wins at Indy, Takes 3rd Straight Sprint Cup Series Race

Kyle Busch held off Joey Logano on a green-white-checker restart and won his third consecutive NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race by capturing the Jeff Kyle 400 at the Brickyard — Indianapolis Motor Speedway — on Sunday. Busch’s fourth win in his past five starts moved him into a tie with Jimmie Johnson for the series lead in victories this season.

Busch seized the lead with eight laps left and outran Logano to the checkered flag. Logano finished second, with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.

Busch and his team honored the Indianapolis tradition and kissed the bricks on the track after the race. He has been incredibly successful since missing the season’s first 11 races because of leg and foot fractures suffered in an Xfinity Series crash a day before February’s Daytona 500.

Driving possibly his last race at Indy, Jeff Gordon crashed 50 laps into the action. He finished 42nd.

Harvick remained in first place in the season’s points standings with Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Johnson and Truex Jr. immediately behind him.