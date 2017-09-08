Lawton Teen Shot Friday Afternoon

Police in Lawton are searching for suspects in the Friday afternoon shooting of a teenager. News Channel 6 reports the shooting took place near the intersection of 9th and Euclid at about 2:30 pm.

The teen victim was reportedly walking in an alleyway when two other teens rode up on bikes and shot him. The victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital before police could arrive. Lawton PD detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital.