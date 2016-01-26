Lizard Found in Kindergartner’s Salad Becomes New Class Pet

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A central New Jersey elementary school science class has a new pet after a lizard was discovered in a student's salad after being refrigerated for days.

Riverside Elementary School science teacher Mark Eastburn tells NJ.com the 3-inch green anole lizard was found in a bundle of tatsoi greens last week by a kindergartner.

The lizard had been cold and lifeless after being confined in a refrigerator for days. The lizard has since been warmed and lives in a cage in Eastburn's class.

The lizard, dubbed "Green Fruit Loop," came from Florida.

The tatsoi had been bought from Whole Earth Center in Princeton.

A store produce manager says greens are cleaned as they're stocked and that the lizard must've been tucked away in a leaf.